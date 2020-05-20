No Trolleys, Glass Shield Counters In Chennai Airport's 'Touch Free' Plan

At the airport counters, there would be glass shields to avoid close contact. (Representational)

No trolleys and magnifying glass attached to a stick for checking tickets are in Chennai airport's plan to bring in a "touch-free" experience for passengers in wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has infected close to 13,000 people in Tamil Nadu, one of the worst-hit states in the country.

The "touch-free" plan will be implemented if the state government agrees for a calibrated resumption of flights from May 25 as proposed by the Civil Aviation Ministry today.

The state government had earlier requested the centre against the resumption of trains and flight services till May 31. The centre, agreeing to the demand, has not resumed train services in the state yet.

According to sources, the airport is making arrangements to eliminate physical touch to the maximum extent possible. "There will be no trolleys. CISF personnel at the entrance would use magnifying glass attached to a stick to avoid touch while checking tickets and to ensure social distancing," said an official to NDTV.

A software has also been developed to read e-tickets or QR codes, which passengers would show to a camera, which would in turn be seen by authorities inside on a screen.

Multiple thermal checking facilities have been installed at the entrance to check the temperature of passengers after which all bags would be disinfected and hands sanitised.

At the airport counters, there would be glass shields and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in personal protective equipment (PPE) would be there at the security check with metal detectors attached to long sticks to prevent close contact.

The Passengers would also be encouraged to go for web check-in.

To ensure social distancing, floor markings have also been made at several points in the airport.

There will also be no dining at small eateries inside the airport food court, where only takeaways would be allowed. At restaurants with dining facilities, waiters would take orders at the table.

If the state government gives its nod to resumption of flights, it's revised quarantine guidelines would apply to those arriving at airports across the state. Those coming from other districts within Tamilnadu would be tested if they showed symptoms. These people would have to stay on a 14-day home quarantine. Tests will be done on all those returning from other states.

Returnees from severely affected states and Union Territories such Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra will have to be on a week-long home or institutional quarantine .