Congress, DMK Leaders Clash On X Over Waterlogging In Chennai

The DMK and the Congress engaged in an exchange of posts on X over the issue of water logging in Chennai after Wednesday night's heavy rains. Sivaganga MP and Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram shared a news clip of water logging in Chennai with a cryptic message that read "Race Road or Rain Road" as he tagged the Greater Chennai Corporation in his post. The post was an apparent dig at the corporation for the state of the road, considering that just a few weeks back Chennai had hosted the Formula Night races.

In his reply to the post from Karti Chidambaram, Saravanan Annadurai the spokesperson of the DMK replied with a jibe questioning if it was possible to gauage the rain's intensity from the confines of a room.

"Earlier two bit trolls were making this noise. Asking why the rain water has not receded even when it was raining. Now A question to ponder, Will it be possible to gauge the intensity of the rain within the confines of a room?" Sarvanan replied to Chidambaram's post wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan inspected the Perambur subway and surrounding areas on Thursday, where waterlogging occurred following rainfall.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan inspects the Perambur subway and surrounding areas where waterlogging occurred following rainfall. She also inspected the ongoing stormwater canal construction works. pic.twitter.com/cA3fQkGsLO — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2024

She also inspected the ongoing storm water canal construction works. Parts of Chennai's Koyambedu area also faced waterlogging following heavy rainfall.

As per IMD, Chennai has a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms.

Chennai witnessed a waterlogging situation in various parts of the city after heavy rain lashed the city on Wednesday night. The rain in the city started after 6 pm yesterday, and it continued late into the night. Power outages and traffic snarls were reported from several parts of the city.

According to the officials, from yesterday 8.30 am to today 5.30 am, Nungambakkam received 7.42 cm of rainfall and Menambakkam received 7.12 cm of rainfall. Tiruvallur, Vellore and Cuddalore districts of the state and Puducherry also received downpours yesterday night.

Valparai weather station in Coimbatore received 8.0 mm rainfall, Thiruttani weather station in Tiruvallur district recorded 5.0 mm rainfall, Cuddalore weather station recorded 0.2 mm rainfall, Vellore weather station recorded 0.4 mm rainfall, and Puducherry recorded 0.3 mm rainfall.

The regional meteorological centre here has forecasted light to moderate rains in north Tamil Nadu till the weekend.

