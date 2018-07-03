Chennai Techie Promises Aunt A 'Surprise', Then Jumps Off Ninth Floor

R Priyanka reportedly called her aunt in Andhra Pradesh and said she was going to surprise everyone.

A 27-year-old IT worker jumped off the ninth floor of her office in Chennai on Monday. R Priyanka, who was from Andhra Pradesh, was reportedly upset about her family arranging a match for her.

CCTV footage from the building at Thoraipakkam shows Priyanka jumping around 4.45 pm. Her colleagues called the police.

Priyanka had been engaged last month.

"We've not recovered any suicide note. Personal reasons appear to have driven her. We would further investigate after the postmortem. We are yet to check her computer," a police officer told NDTV.