Drone Spotted Over Navy Station In Chennai, Probe On:Police

A drone was sighted flying over a Naval station here following which an investigation has been launched, police said Tuesday.

The Naval personnel found the drone flying over the INS Adyar campus, in the heart of the city, around 9 PM Monday, the police said.

The Navy Tuesday filed a complaint with the police seeking an investigation into the incident.

"An investigation is on," the police said without divulging further information.

The incident comes at a time when key installations, including airports across the country, are on high alert following the recent Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir and airstrikes by India on a terrorist camp in Pakistan.

Two Pakistani drones had been shot down by the Indian Air Force in Rajasthan and Gujarat along the India-Pakistan border in the past week.