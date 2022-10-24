Chennai Journalist, 25, Dies After Falling Into Stormwater Drain

The journalist was working with a private Tamil news channel.

A 25-year-old journalist died after he accidentally fell into an under-construction stormwater drain at Jafferkhanpet in Chennai on Saturday.

Muthu Krishnan was working with a private Tamil news channel.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the journalist's death on Sunday and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to his family.

Mr Krishnan was returning home after work late on Saturday night when the incident occurred. He apparently tried to leap across the trench that was dug up for the drain work, but he slipped and fell inside.

"He was taken out by his colleague and taken to VH hospital for first aid. Later, he was shifted to Royapettah Government Hospital where he succumbed to injuries this afternoon," the official said.

BJP's state president K Annamalai also condoled the journalist's death and said on Twitter: "In many places like this in Chennai, the rainwater drainage works have not been completed and the main roads used by people without any protection have turned into potholes."

Sharing pictures of potholes, he said, "Similar to this, across the city, a lot of SWD are unfinished and without proper safety measures. Because of the DMK government, there is no safety for Tamil Nadu people".

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief and MP Vaiko demanded Rs 50 lakh as compensation and requested the Chief Minister to take action against officials responsible for Muthu Krishnan's death.