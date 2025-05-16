Chennai Couple Turns Terrace Into Bird Haven

A Chennai couple, Sudarson and Vithiya, have been feeding parrots, pigeons, doves, and house sparrows on their residence's terrace for over 15 years, turning it into a paradise for birds and a major attraction for visitors, including foreigners and celebrities.

Speaking to ANI, Sudarson said, "My parrots call me Sudarson. We've been feeding birds here for the past 16 years. It started after my father passed away. One day I went to the terrace and saw hungry parrots looking for food. With more than 10,000 trees cut in the city, birds had no place for shelter or food. I started placing food for them every morning and evening, and slowly more birds began to arrive."

Explaining the birds' preferences, he added, "We initially gave them sunflower seeds, but our South Indian rose-ringed parrots don't eat them. Now, we give them raw groundnuts, soaked rice, and seasonal fruits. We cook this fresh every day."

According to Sudarson, the months from December to March are peak season. "December to March is the bird season. During these months, over 15,000 parrots gather on my terrace. It feels like heaven. I don't allow anyone on the terrace in the mornings. But celebrities and foreign tourists regularly visit. They can't see 15,000 birds anywhere else," he said.

He shared that during summer, the number reduces to around 1,000-2,000 parrots, but interest remains high. "People from Sweden, Switzerland, and England book their January tickets in advance and take appointments from me to visit," he added.

On public interest, Sudarson said, "Every evening, around 100-150 people visit us. Mornings are restricted. Visitors say they feel very positive after seeing the parrots. Children especially love coming here during their summer vacations."

"If you search 'Parrots Sudarson' on Google, it'll lead you right to us. There's always a huge rush," he added with a smile.

The couple's terrace is now a peaceful place not just for birds, but also for people who love nature. They have followed this routine without fail for more than 15 years. With so many trees being cut in the city, they feel it is their duty to care for the birds.

Sudarson and Vithiya's terrace has become a well-known spot in Chennai, drawing daily visitors and bird lovers from across the world. As more trees are cut, spaces like their terrace give birds food and safety. Many people now visit their home to see the birds and learn from their work.

