Body Of Woman Found Stuffed Inside Suitcase Near Chennai's IT Corridor

Authorities are working to arrest the accused

A body of a woman was found in a suitcase dumped in Chennai this morning, police said.

The police suspect she was murdered elsewhere and the suitcase was dumped in the residential area adjoining the IT Corridor in Thoraipakkam.

"We have been on it since early morning. We suspect the crime took place in some other place and the body was dumped here," a police officer told NDTV.

The identity of the victim remains unknown and authorities are working to arrest the accused.

The incident comes amid the Opposition's criticism of rising crime, a charge denied by the ruling DMK.