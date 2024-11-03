Chennai Couple Tortures, Kills Minor House Help, Body Found In Toilet

Police are awaiting the postmortem report from Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital.

Police have arrested a couple in connection with the alleged torture and murder of a 15-year-old house maid in Chennai. Four others have been detained in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the minor girl was subjected to torture, including burns from a hot iron and cigarette butts, before succumbing to her injuries at a flat at Mehta Nagar in Aminjikarai area.

The accused couple, identified as Mohammad Nishad and Nasiya, allegedly left the girl's body in their toilet and fled to the man's sister's house. Sources say his lawyer informed the police about the death.

The victim's mother is a widow from Thanjavur district.

Police are awaiting the postmortem report from Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital to ascertain the cause of the girl's death.