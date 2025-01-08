30 Machetes Seized From House Of BSP Leader's Murder Accused In Chennai

The Greater Chennai Police seized 30 machetes from the residence of gangster P. Nagendran, who is currently serving a life sentence in Vellore Central Prison.

Nagendran is the prime accused in the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Armstrong. Nagendran's son, Ashwathaman, is the third accused in the case.

According to police sources, a raid was conducted at Nagendran's residence on Wednesday, during which several deadly weapons, including machetes, were confiscated.

With this seizure, the total number of machetes recovered during the investigation into Armstrong's murder has risen to 51.

K. Armstrong was brutally hacked to death on July 5, 2024, near his under-construction house in Perambur.

A gang of eight men, led by Ponnai Balu - brother of the, now dead, gangster Arcot Suresh - claimed responsibility for the murder and surrendered to the police the same evening.

Balu confessed that the killing was an act of revenge for the murder of his brother, Arcot Suresh, which he alleged had been planned and executed by Armstrong.

However, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Chennai City Police Commissioner M. Arun revealed that three separate gangs had colluded to carry out the murder. Armstrong was ultimately killed by Ponnai Balu and his associates.

Further investigations uncovered that P. Nagendran, who has been imprisoned for 26 years, and another gangster, Sambhav Senthil, had conspired and financed the murder.

Police said Nagendran held a personal grudge against Armstrong, accusing him of obstructing the political career of his son, Ashwathaman, who is a lawyer and a former office-bearer of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress.

Ashwathaman, the third accused in the case, has since been dismissed from the Congress party.

Sambhav Senthil, meanwhile, reportedly had disputes with Armstrong over real estate dealings.

A total of 28 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. However, Sambhav Senthil and two of his close associates, Krishna Kumar and Appu, remain at large.

Senthil, classified as an A+ criminal record at the Washermenpet police station for his involvement in multiple murder cases, has been on the run since the incident.

The case has also implicated members of several political parties, including the AIADMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, BJP, and Congress. The police have submitted a comprehensive 5,000-page charge sheet to the magistrate court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)