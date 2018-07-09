99-Year-Old Landlord Arrested For Allegedly Raping Girl, 10, In Chennai

The girl's family had been living in the house for around two years. Her parents found out about the sexual abuse when she complained of stomach-ache.

Chennai | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: July 09, 2018 12:10 IST
The child, police say, revealed that the old man next door had sexually assaulted her. (Representational)

Chennai: 

A 99-year-old man, a retired school principal, was arrested in Chennai on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

The child lives with her family in a home rented out by the elderly man, retired from a government school.

The man, a father of seven, had constructed five houses next to his own in the Tamil Nadu capital and had rented them out.

The girl's family had been living in the house for around two years. Her parents found out about the sexual abuse when she complained of a stomach-ache.

The child, say the police, revealed that the old man next door had sexually assaulted her.

The child's father immediately went and confronted his 90-plus landlord, who was finally arrested. The police claim he has admitted to his crime.

The accused man has five daughters and two sons and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All his children are settled in and around Tamil Nadu.

