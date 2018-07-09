99-Year-Old Landlord Arrested For Allegedly Raping Girl, 10, In Chennai

The child, police say, revealed that the old man next door had sexually assaulted her. (Representational)

A 99-year-old man, a retired school principal, was arrested in Chennai on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.



The child lives with her family in a home rented out by the elderly man, retired from a government school.



The man, a father of seven, had constructed five houses next to his own in the Tamil Nadu capital and had rented them out.



The girl's family had been living in the house for around two years. Her parents found out about the sexual abuse when she complained of a stomach-ache.



