Boy, 9, Attacked By 17-Year-Old For Resisting Rape In Chennai: Police

A 17-year old has been held for allegedly grievously injuring a nine-year old boy for resisting his sexual advances, the police said today.

A City Police press release said a 'boy missing' complaint was filed by the boy's parents after their son went untraceable following which a case was registered.

Maduravoyal police, probing the case, received information that a child was found lying unconscious with injuries near a bypass and it turned out to be the missing boy, it said.

Probe revealed that the 17-year old boy tried to rape the child and when he resisted, the former allegedly attacked him using a stone and fled the place.

Later, when police arrested the teen, he admitted to the crime, the release said, adding, he was produced before a juvenile court and sent to a care home.

