8 Killed After Tourist Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Tamil Nadu: Cops

At least 8 persons were killed and many injured when the tourist bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in this hilly district on Saturday, police said.

Among the dead were four women and a minor, they said.

The victims hailed from Kadayam in Tenkasi district and they were returning home when the incident happened.

The bus fell into the gorge after the driver of the vehicle lost control and locals, members of the police and fire and rescue services rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the injured.

Most of the injured persons have been sent to nearby Coimbatore for medical treatment.

