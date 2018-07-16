11-Year-Old Chennai Girl Sexually Assaulted By 15 People, Says Mother

No arrests have been made yet, police said. (File)

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by around 15 people over a period of time at various places inside her apartment campus in Chennai, police said today.

The matter came to light after the victim, a class seven student, narrated the sequence of incidents to her elder sister, who later brought this to the notice of their parents, following which a complaint was lodged yesterday, a senior police officer told PTI.

"A complaint was registered by the mother alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted by around 15 people on various days in various places inside the apartment campus," the official said adding that the investigation has begun.

No arrests have been made yet, he added.

"We are interrogating people.. the girl will be taken to hospital tomorrow for health check-ups," the official said.

For more news from Chennai, click here.