Rainfall Lashes Punjab, Haryana; Minimum Temperatures Rises Rains brought cheers to farmers as the current wet spell is considered highly beneficial for wheat and other crops.

Share EMAIL PRINT A Meteorological Department official said that rains lashed several places Chandigarh: Ending a prolonged dry spell, rainfall today lashed several areas in Punjab and Haryana, even as the minimum temperatures rose by a few notches at most places in the two states.



A Meteorological Department official said that rains lashed several places, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot and Bathinda.



Rains brought cheers to farmers as the current wet spell is considered highly beneficial for wheat and other crops.



The minimum temperatures hovered 2-5 notches above normal limits at many places.



Chandigarh registered a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, up four notches against the normal limit.



Ambala (12 C), Hisar (12.6 C), Karnal (10.5 C), Rohtak (11.4 C), Narnaul (10.6 C) and Bhiwani (12.3 C) in Haryana registered above normal minimum temperature.



In Punjab, the minimum temperature in Amritsar settled at 11 degrees Celsius, up five notches against normal limit.



Ludhiana (13 C), Patiala (11.6 C), Pathankot (12.1 C), Adampur (12.9 C), Halwara (13 C), Bathinda (11.7 C), Faridkot (11.8 C) and Gurdaspur (7.8 C) also registered above normal minimum temperature.



