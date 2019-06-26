On Video, Chandigarh Woman Allegedly Drives Rash, Hits Man With Iron Rod

Sheetal Sharma was reversing her car, reportedly recklessly, when Nitishs car smashed her vehicle from behind near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 26, 2019 17:20 IST
The woman abused Nitish and attacked him with iron rod.


Chandigarh: 

A woman pulls out an iron rod from her car and attacks a man on Chandigarh road - a sight unusual, and a video that is viral on the internet.

Sheetal Sharma was reversing her car, reportedly recklessly, when Nitish's car smashed her vehicle from behind near Tribune Chowk on Wednesday.

A furious Sheetal got out of the car, abused Nitish and then attacked him with the rod.

Watch the video here:

Nitish, 26, who drove a Maruti Suzuki Santro, alleged that Ms Sharma was driving rashly.

The police control vans reached the spot and arrested the woman. Her statement was later recorded and she will soon be produced before the court.

A case has been registered against her for culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

(With Inputs From ANI)



