In Haryana, Cop Killed By Man Accused Of Several Murders

The accused opened fire when the sub-inspector moved ahead to arrest him (Representational)

A sub-inspector of Haryana Police was shot dead allegedly by a murder accused in Rewari district, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The incident took place when the 49-year-old police officer, identified as Ranbir Singh, had gone to arrest the accused, Naresh, he said.

"On getting information regarding movement of Naresh on the Dharuhera-Bhiwadi road (near Rajasthan border), Ranbir Singh along with his team rushed near the spot in Rewari," the spokesperson said.

"The accused opened fire at the police party when the sub-inspector moved ahead to arrest him," he said.

Mr Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Naresh is allegedly involved in the killing of a hotel owner about two weeks ago on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway and is also wanted in several other murder and attempt to murder cases, the spokesperson said.

Expressing grief over the demise of Singh, Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said police will provide all kinds of facilities under the welfare schemes of the department to the next of kin of the deceased.

Apart from special ex-gratia grant of Rs 30 lakh, financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh would also be given under a special agreement of accidental death insurance cover, he said.

In addition, free education upto class 12 would be offered to children of the deceased in police public school, Sandhu said.