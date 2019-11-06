Free Travel Till Gurdaspur For Sikhs Visiting Kartarpur Sahib: ML Khattar

The fare incurred on travel of these pilgrims will be borne by the state government, Mr Khattar said

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government will provide free travel service till Gurdaspur in Punjab to over 5,000 devotees, who are visiting Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev.

He said about 5,500 devotees from the state will be travelling by buses and trains to reach Dera Baba Nanak Gurdaspur in the coming few days.

The fare incurred on travel of these pilgrims to reach Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur will be borne by the state government, Mr Khattar was quoted as saying in an official statement issued in Chandigarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak on November 9.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

