Punjab Woman Who Stuffed Son In Bed Box To Elope With Lover Arrested

On the statement of the child's father, an FIR was registered and his wife was caught: Police

The mother of the boy who killed her child by gagging him with cloth in Punjab's Chandigarh has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

The Chandigarh police, in a release, said, "On Monday, at about 8:50 pm, information was received that a woman had put a piece of cloth in her child's mouth near Village Burail in Chandigarh. The child was taken to a hospital in Sector 32 in Chandigarh by the police vehicle where he was declared brought dead."

"On the statement of the child's father, an FIR was registered and his wife was caught," the police added.

The boy, two-and-a-half-year-old, was found dead in a compartment inside the bed on Monday. The boy's father, Dashrath, had accused his wife of stuffing the boy into the bed and eloping with her lover, the police said.

The father of the boy, an electrician by profession, found his wife and child missing when he returned home from work on Sunday, police said. He initially thought they had gone to his in-laws' house. When he contacted his wife she allegedly told him that the boy was inside the bed compartment.

According to the police, a glove was stuffed in the boy's mouth to gag him.

"When he opened the bed box, he found his 2.5-year-old son. He contacted the police accusing her wife of murdering the child and having eloped with her lover. A case of murder has been registered against the child's mother at Sector 34 police station," a police officer had told NDTV.