Chandigarh Biker Spat On Road. Then He Was Made To Do This

The Chandigarh biker was made to wipe the spot on the road where he spat.

A motorcyclist in Chandigarh was made to clean the road by traffic volunteers in the city after he was caught spitting on the road.

The two-wheeler rider, who was travelling with a young boy on the pillion, was stopped by a traffic volunteer - appointed by the Chandigarh administration - after the latter spotted him spitting on a wide road, just about 100 metres before a traffic check point.

A video shows traffic volunteer Baldev Singh pouring water from a plastic bottle as the man sits on the road and wipes the spot where he spat with his hands. As the biker wipes the road, the traffic volunteer points out that the man spat in a public place before taking him to the other side of the road where his bike is parked.

Both the men had their masks on.

The young boy can be seen waiting for the motorcyclist to finish his task.

In his radio address "Mann Ki Baat" last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people not to spit in public places as part of the battle against coronavirus.

"We always knew that spitting in public places is wrong. Yet, it continued in places. Now is the best time to ensure we do not spit," PM Modi had said. "This will increase basic hygiene and strengthen the fight against COVID-19," he said.

With respiratory droplets that emerge during coughing or sneezing being the main avenue of the transmission of the virus, spitting in public was a possible mode of transmission, experts have said.