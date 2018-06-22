4 Arrested For Blackmailing Man With False Case In Chandigarh: Police In his police complaint, the man said he got repeated calls from a girl who identified herself as a property dealer

Four people have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a man in Haryana with a threat of filing a false rape case, the police said on Thursday. The gang told the man to pay Rs 5 lakh if he wanted to avoid facing the false rape case, the police said.



In his police complaint, the man said he got repeated calls from a girl who identified herself as a property dealer. On June 16, she took him to a resort on the pretext of showing the property for a possible deal, the complainant said.



At the resort, according to the complaint, the businessman had lunch with the girl and left.



The next day, an associate of the girl called the businessman and asked him to come to Chandigarh's Sector-37 police station where he will have to appear before the police over a rape case.



Alarmed, the man met the gang members outside the police station, where he was threatened that he would have to pay Rs 5 lakh, a police officer said, adding the man immediately paid Rs 50,000 fearing he would be implicated in the false case.



The gang then harassed him to pay the rest of the amount, the police said.



On getting the complaint, crime branch officers arrested four accused. The police said more people could be involved in the honey trap scam.



