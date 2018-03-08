2 Women Caught With Rs 25 Lakh Gold Bars In Rectum At Chandigarh Airport A total of 10 pieces of gold weighing 814 grams worth Rs 25.25 lakh were seized from both the passengers.

After repeated interrogation the women acknowledged the concealment of gold in their rectum Chandigarh: Gold bars worth Rs 25 lakh was seized at the Chandigarh International Airport from two women passengers who allegedly concealed it in their rectum.



The women passengers, who arrived from Dubai by Indigo flight on Monday, were intercepted by the custom officials while they were trying to cross the green channel, an official said.



A total of 10 pieces of gold weighing 814 grams worth Rs 25.25 lakh were seized from both the passengers, he said.



Initially, the women did not reveal information about gold when they were asked by the custom officials. When they were again asked, they acknowledged the concealment of gold in their rectum, the official said.



Thereafter, they offered to get an X-ray done at a nearby hospital to avoid any deterioration of health, he said.



The women were taken to a local hospital in Mohali for X-ray and the reports established the concealment of metal contents in the rectum area.



