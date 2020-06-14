Live Updates From Rebuilding Lives Telethon: A Campaign To Rehabilitate Migrant Workers Affected By Coronavirus Lockdown

Around 40 million migrant daily-waged workers have been hit hard by the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19. Rebuilding Lives is an action-oriented campaign by American India Foundation (AIF) in partnership with NDTV to rebuild the lives of migrant communities. The need of the hour is for immediate relief to serve urgent needs, equal attention is required towards a sustainable and resilient rebuilding of lives through a multi-pronged response, addressing health, education and livelihoods.

Jun 13, 2020 02:29 (IST) American India Foundation (AIF) has now joined hands with NDTV to raise awareness and resources to complement the government’s efforts to rehabilitate migrant families

To donate for the cause of migrant workers, click here

Jun 13, 2020 02:25 (IST) While the need of the hour is for immediate relief to serve urgent needs, equal attention is required towards a sustainable and resilient rebuilding of lives through a multi-pronged response, addressing health, education and livelihoods needs - both in the source and destination areas of migration.



Jun 13, 2020 02:24 (IST) As they reach home enduring unprecedented ordeals, they face the risk of hunger, indebtedness and prolonged unemployment.

