Live Updates from 12-Hour #SwasthyaMantra Telethon With Amitabh Bachchan For A Healthy India

For six years, NDTV and Dettol India have been talking about and promoting the need for a clean and healthy India through Banega Swachh-Swasth India campaign. In 2019, after leading a very successful Swachhta (Cleanliness) initiative, the campaign moved the conversation from Swachh to Swasth (Health) because only a clean India can become a healthy India. Helmed by NDTV's Dr Prannoy Roy and campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, the campaign over the years has talked about various issues such as making India open defecation free, the need for WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) programmes, waste management, recycling, menstrual hygiene and plight of manual scavengers, to name a few. The campaign also highlights the importance of nutrition and healthcare for women and children to prevent maternal and child mortality, fight malnutrition, stunting, wasting, anaemia and disease prevention through vaccines – all the components which are needed to make India a healthy country.

In wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year, it has become imperative to revisit the core values of the campaign and restart the conversations on hygienic practices, especially hand washing and cleanliness.

In the seventh year, Banega Swasth India campaign will focus on three pillars to make the world safe and healthy – Health, Hygiene & Sanitation, and Environment.

Here are the Live Updates from the #SwasthyaMantra Telethon:

Oct 01, 2020 08:23 (IST) What Is Your #SwasthyaMantra?



In wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year, it has becomes imperative to revisit the core values of the campaign and restart the conversations on hygienic practices, especially hand washing and cleanliness.

How are you keeping yourself safe in times of Coronavirus? Share your #SwasthyaMantra: https://swachhindia.ndtv.com/how-are-you-staying-safe-and-healthy-share-your-swasthyamantra-with-us-50446/