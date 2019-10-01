Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan To Start Off Banega Swasth India's 12-Hour Swasthagraha

The 12-hour Swasthagraha is inspired by the Satyagraha that defined Mahtma Gandhi's struggle for not just India's Independence, but also showed the world the power of mobilising people to embrace truth and non-violence. To mark the 150th anniversary of Mahtma Gandhi, a Swasthagraha is being initiated to make India not just cleaner but also healthier.
#BanegaSwasthIndia
12-Hour
Just few hours to go for Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan to start off the 12-hour Swasthagraha.
The 12-hour Swasthagraha will see many prominent guests join in and lend their support to the cause of Banega Swasth India
Rigorous technical checks are on in the production control room.
It's big day and the crew is hard at work.
Rehearsals are on, as musicians gear up for the D-day.
Stage being set up for the 12-Swasthagraha on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, as a part of the NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign to ensure health and hygiene for all.
Mahtma Gandhi showed the world the power of truth and non-violence through 'Satyagraha'. On 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, we pay our tributes by starting a movement for cleaner and healthier India through a 12-hour Swasthagraha.