Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan To Start Off Banega Swasth India's 12-Hour Swasthagraha

The 12-hour Swasthagraha hopes to start a movement to ensure hygiene and nutrition for all, as only then can a strong foundation be laid for the future pf a healthy society.

Campaigns | Posted by | Updated: October 02, 2019 07:53 IST
The 12-hour Swasthagraha is inspired by the Satyagraha that defined Mahtma Gandhi's struggle for not just India's Independence, but also showed the world the power of mobilising people to embrace truth and non-violence. To mark the 150th anniversary of Mahtma Gandhi, a Swasthagraha is being initiated to make India not just cleaner but also healthier.



Oct 02, 2019
04:28 (IST)
Just few hours to go for Campaign Ambassador Amitabh Bachchan to start off the 12-hour Swasthagraha.
Oct 02, 2019
04:15 (IST)
The 12-hour Swasthagraha will see many prominent guests join in and lend their support to the cause of Banega Swasth India
Oct 02, 2019
04:09 (IST)
Rigorous technical checks are on in the production control room.

Oct 02, 2019
04:06 (IST)

It's big day and the crew is hard at work.
Oct 02, 2019
04:05 (IST)
Rehearsals are on, as musicians gear up for the D-day.

Oct 02, 2019
04:01 (IST)
Stage being set up for the 12-Swasthagraha on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, as a part of the NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign to ensure health and hygiene for all.

Oct 02, 2019
03:57 (IST)
Mahtma Gandhi showed the world the power of truth and non-violence through 'Satyagraha'. On 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, we pay our tributes by starting a movement for cleaner and healthier India through a 12-hour Swasthagraha.

