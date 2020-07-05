Live Updates From #DilSeSewa Telethon: An Initiative To Support Our Langars Feed Millions During The Coronavirus Crisis

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has initiated a campaign #DilSeSewa. At a time of widespread hunger and a humanitarian crisis, this campaign focuses on the rich living tradition of food sharing as widely practised in “Langars” or community kitchens by the Sikh community. The Sikh community has been at the forefront of relentlessly helping people to tide over the crisis— and their 'sewa' during the coronavirus pandemic is a shining example of their community spirit.

Here are the Live Updates from the #DilSeSewa Telethon:

Less than half an hour to go for the #DilSeSewa Telethon
Little over two hours to go for #DilSeSewa Telethon
To contribute and support our langars feed millions, click here.
