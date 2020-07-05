Live Updates From #DilSeSewa Telethon: An Initiative To Support Our Langars Feed Millions During The Coronavirus Crisis

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, has initiated a campaign #DilSeSewa. At a time of widespread hunger and a humanitarian crisis, this campaign focuses on the rich living tradition of food sharing as widely practised in “Langars” or community kitchens by the Sikh community. The Sikh community has been at the forefront of relentlessly helping people to tide over the crisis— and their 'sewa' during the coronavirus pandemic is a shining example of their community spirit.
Here are the Live Updates from the #DilSeSewa Telethon:
#DilSeSewa | Join actor @jimmysheirgill and contribute to help the langars feed hot meals to many- NDTV (@ndtv) July 4, 2020
To contribute click here: https://t.co/E55Y3aFtDO
#DilSeSewa | Join singer @HarshdeepKaur and contribute to help the langars feed hot meals to many- NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) July 2, 2020
Donate here: https://t.co/GMETjUgXXN
To contribute and support our langars feed millions, click here.