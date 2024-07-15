Hyderabad-Based Company Launches 'Made in India' AI-Powered Robot For Global Market

The AI-powered robot Prahasta is an automated quadrope.

With India's annual defence production reaching a record high of approximately Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24 and the Make in India programme achieving new milestones, Zen Technologies, a leading provider of anti-drone technology and defence training solutions, has launched several new products for the global defence market. This introduction, made in collaboration with its subsidiary, AI Turing Technologies, represents a significant advancement in their product offerings.

Among these is Prahasta, an AI-powered robotic quadruped that uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and reinforcement learning to create real-time 3D terrain maps for superior mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment.

The company also launched the Hawkeye anti-drone camera system, the Barbarik-URCWS remote-controlled weapon station, and the Sthir Stab 640, a durable stabilized sight mainly designed for armored vehicles, ICVs, and boats.

🚨 Hyderabad based Zen Technologies unveils it's quadruped UGV, 'Prahasta'. pic.twitter.com/tfcR1nTstc — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) July 16, 2024

"These innovations represent a significant advancement in autonomous defence operations. We believe the launch of these products will raise awareness around the need to integrate advanced robotics into combat and reconnaissance missions.

"Our self-funded products will further enable Zen to offer an expanded range of cutting-edge technologies to both current and prospective clients," Zen Technologies' Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said.

The Hyderabad -based firm claims Barbarik-URCWS to be the world's lightest remote-controlled weapon station, offering precise targeting capabilities (5.56 mm to 7.62 mm calibers) for ground vehicles and naval vessels, maximizing battlefield effectiveness while minimizing personnel risk.

Shares of Zen Technologies settled at Rs 1,362.00 apiece on BSE on Monday, up 5 per cent from the previous close.