Budget 2025: Nuclear Energy Mission With Outlay Of Rs 20,000 Crore Announced

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Nuclear Energy Mission to promote research and development of small modular reactors.

Read Time: 1 min
Budget 2025: Nuclear Energy Mission With Outlay Of Rs 20,000 Crore Announced
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025.
New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced a Nuclear Energy Mission to promote research and development of small modular reactors, with an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.

She also announced 10,000 fellowships for tech research at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in the next five years.

Besides, the finance minister proposed to set up a National Spatial Mission and set up the Gyaan Bharat Mission for the survey, documentation and conservation of manuscript heritage.

In February last year, the government announced the addition of 18 more nuclear power reactors with a cumulative capacity to generate 13,800 MWe of electricity, taking the total share of atomic power in the energy mix to 22,480 MWe by 2031-32.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Union Budget 2025, Budget 2025, Nuclear Energy Mission
