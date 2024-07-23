Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Rs 1,000 Crore For Space Tech

Representational Image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced a fund of Rs 1,000 crore to encourage space technology development in the Union Budget 2024.

Presently, India has 55 active space assets which include 18 communication satellites, nine navigation satellites, five scientific satellites, three Meteorological Satellites, and 20 Earth Observation satellites.

The announcement came a day after the Economic Survey 2023-24, tabled in Parliament by Ms Sitharaman, said that over the last few years, the space sector has seen remarkable progress in the buildup of rockets, satellites and spacecraft used for space exploration, and ground infrastructure.

The survey also said challenges related to the commercialisation of space technologies include the presence of a very niche and/or competitive marketplace, pricing constraints, typically limited demand (that inhibits large-scale commercialisation), and a lack of visibility of long-term demand.