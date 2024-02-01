Video: Nirmala Sitharaman With Interim Budget Ahead Of Record 6th Speech

Interim budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth straight budget on Thursday

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday morning posed with her digital tablet as she headed to Parliament to present the interim budget.

She also posed for a picture outside the Ministry of Finance in the national capital with her team before presenting her sixth straight budget, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

#WATCH | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with her team before the presentation of the country's interim Budget pic.twitter.com/hohpB7qtZi — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

Ms Sitharaman will present an interim budget at 11 am on Thursday. The full budget will be presented by the newly-elected government, most likely in July.

Being an interim budget, major policy changes or big announcements may not be made, but expectations are still high.

Salaried taxpayers are hoping for a change in income tax slabs, a higher standard deduction limit and a hike in exemptions under Sections 80C and 80D.

For Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the expectation is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will bring in policies to ease regulatory procedures, reduce compliance burdens and provide greater access to loans.