Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX

"The crypto market is seeing some profit-taking, with total market cap down 1.33% to $2.62T, ahead of today's inflation report. Wall Street expects inflation to jump. If the numbers come in higher than expected, the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates next week to cool down the economy. Higher interest rates make safer investments like bonds more attractive, which usually hurts assets like crypto. However, if inflation turns out to be lower than expected, it could spark a quick relief rally.

Bitcoin is trading around $76,865, down 1.43%. Ethereum is relatively resilient at $2,450, while derivatives show a clear tilt toward long liquidations, with $313.85M of longs wiped out versus $88.7M in shorts.

At the same time, open interest has risen 11.59% even as volumes declined 4.88%, suggesting leverage is building amid softer spot activity. With Fear & Greed still at 67, the broader sentiment remains optimistic.

With BTC around $76.9K and still showing a short-term downward trend, $76K is the immediate support to watch, while $78K is the key resistance. A sustained break below $75.5K could increase selling pressure, whereas reclaiming $78K could trigger a short-term bullish setup.

ETH is hovering around $2,450, making $2,400-$2,425 the key support band and $2,500-$2,525 the immediate resistance zone.

XRP is holding a tight range between $1.30 and $1.40 support and $1.47-$1.52 resistance, with bulls needing a decisive break above $1.52 to reopen the path toward $1.86 and beyond. Solana is consolidating just under its $101-$104 pivot zone, with the $91-$95 area providing support."