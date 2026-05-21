Saudi Aramco To Meta: 10 Biggest IPOs Before SpaceX $75 Billion Debut

SpaceX, the rocket and AI company owned by Elon Musk, is eyeing a public listing on Wall Street as early as next month, with hopes to raise a reported $75 billion.

Here is the ranking of the 10 largest IPOs on record, in terms of funds raised, figures that SpaceX likely will exceed by a massive margin.

Saudi Aramco -- the Saudi oil giant raised $25.6 billion on the Riyadh stock exchange in December 2019.

Alibaba -- at $21.8 billion, the Chinese e-commerce giant made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2014.

SoftBank Corp -- $21.3 billion on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2018.

AgBank -- $19.2 billion. Chinese lender Agricultural Bank of China listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges in July 2010.

ICBC -- $19.1 billion. Another Chinese bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, also opted for Hong Kong and Shanghai in October 2006.

NTT Mobile -- $18.1 billion. The Japanese mobile operator was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange back in October 1998.

Visa Inc -- $17.9 billion. The American credit card network made its New York Stock Exchange debut in March 2008.

AIA Group -- $17.8 billion. This Asian subsidiary of American insurer AIG arrived on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2010.

Enel -- $16.5 billion. The Italian energy giant, whose shares trade in Milan and New York, made its stock market debut in November 1999.

Facebook (now Meta) -- $16.0 billion in New York in May 2012.

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