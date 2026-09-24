Salary Rs 1 Lakh? Here's How Much You Actually Take Home

A monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh (or Rs 12 lakh CTC) sounds an impressive figure. For some people, it may feel like a personal milestone because it can shift the mindset from scarcity to security. People who reached the Rs 1 lakh-mark, get discretionary freedom and the psychological "enough" factor - something that a few influencers have called "dangerous". But statutory deductions, rising cost of living and other factors mean the amount credited to your bank account can be significantly lower.

In fact, two employees with the same cost to company (CTC) can end up with different take-home salaries because companies structure their pay differently.

So, How Much Actually Reaches Your Bank Account?

For someone earning Rs 1 lakh a month, the actual in-hand salary works out to be Rs 82,000 to Rs 87,000 (approximately) a month, depending on an individual's compensation structure. Let's break it down with a hypothetical example.

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If basic salary is assumed to be 40 per cent, the provident fund deduction would be around Rs 4,800 per month. And then there is gratuity, insurance, variable pay and other benefits.

At an annual gross salary of Rs 12 lakh, the new tax regime also becomes important. The Rs 75,000 standard deduction means taxable income is lower than the headline salary figure. The tax calculation must then be made according to the applicable slab and rebate provisions.

For a straightforward salary-only example under the current new regime, the employee could still have little or no income-tax deduction depending on the exact salary structure and eligibility for the applicable rebate.

Tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki has similarly advised employees to look beyond the headline CTC and examine the actual take-home salary.

Why Two People With Same Salary Get Different Take-Home Pay?

There is no single formula that applies to every employee. Your take-home can change depending on:

Basic salary

Employee PF

Income tax

Professional tax

This is why a higher CTC does not automatically translate into the same proportionate increase in monthly take-home pay.

What Should You Check Before Accepting A Salary Offer?

While receiving a new job offer, an individual should look beyond the number written next to "CTC". Check for: Fixed salary + variable pay + employee PF + employer PF + gratuity + bonus + insurance + other benefits.

Then look specifically at the monthly gross salary and expected monthly take-home.

As EY India's 2026 compensation research shows, companies are increasingly looking at total rewards rather than salary alone, with pay structures becoming more performance- and skills-linked.

If the goal is to have Rs 1,00,000 credited to your account every month, the required CTC should be between Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 16 lash a year.