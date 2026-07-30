After Ghee, Soap And Honey, Patanjali Will Now Sell Insurance Too

You may have bought Patanjali's toothpaste, face wash or ghee. Very soon, you could also be buying a Patanjali insurance policy.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has taken its biggest step yet beyond FMCG and Ayurveda. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved the company's acquisition of Magma General Insurance, paving the way for Patanjali to enter India's fast-growing general insurance market.

The acquisition, valued at nearly Rs 4,500 crore, is being carried out jointly with the DS Group, best known for its food and confectionery businesses.

Under the deal, Patanjali Ayurved will acquire a 73.56 per cent stake in Magma General Insurance, while the DS Group will own 24.5 per cent. Together, the two will take control of about 98 per cent of the insurer from existing shareholders led by Sanoti Properties LLP, which is part of the Adar Poonawalla Group.

The IRDAI approval is valid for three months, during which the transaction must be completed.

A New Territory For Patanjali

The acquisition marks Patanjali's first major foray into financial services. Until now, the company has largely been associated with Ayurvedic medicines, personal care products, packaged foods and other consumer goods.

Instead of applying for a fresh insurance licence, Patanjali has chosen to enter the sector by acquiring an existing insurer with an established presence across motor, health, property and commercial insurance.

Industry watchers believe the company could leverage its vast retail and distribution network to expand insurance penetration, particularly in rural and semi-urban India, where Patanjali already has a strong presence.

How Magma General Is Performing

Magma General Insurance has steadily expanded its business in recent years. The insurer reported gross written premiums of Rs 3,615.48 crore in FY26, up from Rs 3,334.4 crore in the previous financial year.

The company operates across multiple general insurance segments, including motor, health, property and commercial insurance. It also has an extensive distribution network comprising thousands of agents, corporate clients, financial services partners and automobile manufacturers.

Why The Deal Matters

The acquisition reflects a broader trend of large Indian business groups diversifying into financial services through acquisitions rather than building businesses from scratch.

If completed within the regulatory timeline, the transaction will formally make Patanjali one of the newest players in India's general insurance industry.