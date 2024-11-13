NTPC Green Energy Sets Price Band Of Rs 102 For $1.2 Billion IPO

IPO of state-owned NTPC's unit will be the country's third-biggest stock offering this year.

NTPC Green Energy has set a price band of 102 rupees to 108 rupees per share for its 100 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) initial public offering (IPO), a newspaper advertisement showed on Wednesday.

The renewable energy firm's IPO will open for bids on November 19 and close on November 22. Large "anchor" investors will bid on November 18.

The IPO of state-owned NTPC's unit will be the country's third-biggest stock offering this year, behind Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)