Budget For Home Ministry: Huge Raise In Funds For Security, Border Infra

14 per cent hike for Special Protection Group (SPG): With the Lok Sabha election coming up, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to campaign across the nation, the budget for the SPG has been increased by 14 per cent. At least Rs 506.34 crore has been sanctioned. Last year's budget was Rs 446 crore.

Women's safety schemes: Although women's security is a priority for the government, the budget for schemes for them has seen a slight dip. At least Rs 955 crore has been allocated for schemes. The previous revised budget gave Rs 1,007.77 crore.

75 per cent hike for police modernisation: The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) will play a key role in enforcing new laws, such as the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which is why the Centre allocated Rs 520 crore for this project. Many states had pointed out recently they don't have the infrastructure to implement the BNS. Over 95 per cent police stations across the country file first information reports (FIR) through a common application software under the CCTNS, a project started in 2009. Out of 17,379 sanctioned police stations, as many as 16,733 police stations are linked to the CCTNS, which is under the ambit of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

73 per cent hike for cyber crime security: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 151 crore this year to fight cyber crime. Last year, the revised estimated budget was approximately Rs 87 crore. "I4C acts as a nodal point to fight cyber crime. And with cyber crime becoming one of the fastest growing transnational crimes, it has become a key sector that needs coordination among different stakeholders," a senior Home Ministry officer said, referring to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

22 per cent hike for security-related expenses: Expenditure linked to security has been enhanced this budget. Almost Rs 3,200 crore has been sanctioned under this head. Last year, the revised estimate was Rs 2,616 crore. Under this head, the Centre gives funds for special infrastructure schemes and assistance to worst-affected districts dealing with Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and civic action programmes. A total of 106 districts in 10 states - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh - will benefit from this scheme.

250 per cent hike for Vibrant Village Programme: In order to secure the borders, the Home Ministry has started an ambitious programme of "vibrant villages". This year, the budget allocated under this head is Rs 1,050 crore. Last year's revised budget was Rs 300 crore. The Centre plans comprehensive development of border villages, which includes infrastructure and road connectivity.

21 per cent hike for border infrastructure management: At least Rs 678 crore has been cleared by the Centre for border infrastructure, including fortifying international borders. This fund will be used to make roads, observation towers, floodlight installation, barbed-wire fencing, and high-tech surveillance on the borders with India and Bangladesh.

2 per cent hike for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF): The CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, NSG, and Assam Rifles got Rs 97,003 crore this year. Last year, the amount was Rs 94,741 crore.

Funds for Intelligence Bureau: The Intelligence Bureau fund saw a dip of Rs 73 crore in the interim Budget. The Centre sanctioned Rs 3,195 crore to meet administrative requirements of the IB. Last year, the sanctioned amount was Rs 3,269 crore. The budget for the National Grid Intelligence was, however, raised by a few lakhs. The grid intends to create a facility to improve capability to counter internal security threats.