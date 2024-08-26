'Everyone With Offer Will Join': Infosys CEO On Onboarding Delays

Infosys has an overall employee base of 315,332 as on June 2024.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has indicated that offers given to freshers will be honoured by the company and followed with joining, although there has been some change in dates.

The comments of Infosys CEO assumes significance amid reports that the company has delayed onboarding of 2,000 fresh engineering graduates from 2022-batch.

"Every offer that we have given, that offer will be someone who will join the company. We changed some dates but beyond that everyone will join Infosys and there is no change in that approach," Mr Parekh told PTI in response to a question on reported delays in onboarding of 2,000 fresh engineering graduates for two years.

Recently, IT and ITES union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) had filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Infosys for delaying the onboarding of 2,000 engineering graduates selected for system engineer and digital specialist engineer roles during the 2022-23 recruitment drive.

"These graduates, after being issued offer letters as early as April 2022, have been subjected to continuous delays in the onboarding process, unpaid pre-training programmes, and unexpected additional assessments. Despite fulfilling all requirements on their part, these professionals have been kept in limbo for more than two years...," NITES had said.

