Global Index Provider Removes Freeze On Adani Group Stocks

Global index provider MSCI has lifted its freeze on the Adani Group and its subsidiary stocks to allow fresh developments in the conglomerate's business operations.

The changes - including those in the number of shares and foreign and domestic inclusion factors of the stocks - will be implemented from August 2024 Index Review, the index provider clarified.

It had announced the domestic and foreign inclusion factors during while announcing the August 2024 review.

The MSCI, which had dropped Adani Energy and Adani Enterprises from the global standard index, will consider the two companies' fundraises. It said in a statement it will also keep monitoring the Adani Group stocks, including those related to free-float.