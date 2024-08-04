Dharavi Resident Body Backs Rehabilitation Eligibility Survey

Dharavi redevelopment project aims to transform the slum, which is around the size of Monaco

In a shot in the arm for the redevelopment of Asia's biggest slum, a newly formed association of residents of Dharavi and its vicinity has lent its support to an ongoing state government-led survey of informal tenements, a precursor to the USD 3-billion project by the Adani group that promises to transform lives of an estimated one million residents.

"We request the survey be conducted at the earliest possible time to ensure that the redevelopment can move forward without further delays," Citizen and Society Development Welfare body of Dharavi residents wrote to SVR Srinivas, CEO Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA), of government of Maharashtra, on July 30.

Representatives of Citizen and Society Development Welfare, who have given the slogan of Dharavi Banao Andolan, met Mr Srinivas and submitted a memorandum seeking an expedition of the survey being conducted in Dharavi.

The survey, which began on March 18, 2024, has so far completed 10,000 tenements via door-to-door visits while counting has been done on more than 21,000 tenements. This includes residential and commercial tenements and religious structures as well across Dharavi.

Mapping of the roughly 600 acres of densely populated Dharavi is crucial for the redevelopment that is likely to take seven years to complete. Eligible residents will get a 350-square-foot flat in the area once the project is completed, while ineligible residents will be rehoused elsewhere in Mumbai.

3-D mapping expert Genesys International Ltd will map the area while UK consultancy Buro Happold Ltd will outline the physical infrastructure needs and Boston-based Sasaki Associates Inc is in-charge of overall re-design.

Dharavi residents, known as Dharavikars, have also asked Mr Srinivas to take legal action against those who are opposing the survey process.

"We urge the authorities to take necessary action against any person or group of persons, who are hindering the survey. Ensuring the lawful and uninterrupted progress of the survey is essential for the benefit of all residents of Dharavi," the association said in the memorandum.

The delegation stressed to Mr Srinivas that obstructing the survey process was not only detrimental to the redevelopment efforts but also constituted a violation of the law.

"It is clearly stated in the law that no one is permitted to impede government work," they said.

Last week, several residents took to the streets opposing the disruption of the survey by some. They wanted Mr Srinivas to recognize Dharavi Banao Andolan as the right representative of the people of Dharavi and not the non-residents of Dharavi, who are actively opposing the survey and the overall redevelopment efforts.

Around 30 to 40 DRP survey teams are visiting each and every tenement, despite heavy rains and knee-deep water-logged small by-lanes of Dharavi, to ensure that no tenement is left behind. They will soon be ramped up to 100 teams in the near future.

DRP, a Maharashtra government department, is conducting the survey along with Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, to collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents of Dharavi to help the state government determine their eligibility criteria to aid rehabilitation under the proposed redevelopment project.

The Dharavi redevelopment plan is distinct from the standard SRA scheme, ensuring that all qualifying tenement holders are offered homes of up to 350 square feet. Residents are defined as ones having proof of living in the area prior to January 1, 2000.

Starting from the 1950s, several state governments had floated tenders to redevelop Dharavi, but none took off. The redevelopment essentially required acquiring large tracts of land, attracting investors to build modern utilities and resettlement of local residents.

The current redevelopment plan -- the state government's fourth attempt via a global tender -- is gaining local support. The project aims to transform the slum, which is around the size of Monaco, into modern apartments, offices and malls.

Dharavi started as an informal settlement for Muslim leather tanners but soon turned into a cosmopolitan melting pot with migrants from across India making it their home. As Mumbai expanded, the slum was no longer on the fringes of the city and is now home to a large collection of cottage industries, from waste recycling to leather, textiles and pottery manufacturing.

The Adani-led redevelopment project includes various initiatives such as sustainable transportation systems and modern infrastructure utilities. It also includes vocational training to empower youth and aspiring workers in Dharavi, helping them secure eco-friendly jobs and improve their earning capabilities. These efforts are designed to create a more prosperous and environment-friendly future for the community.

