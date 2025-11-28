Court Bars Carmichael Mine Activist From Pursuing Adani's Confidential Data

The Supreme Court of Queensland has issued permanent orders preventing an anti-fossil-fuel activist from seeking or using confidential information belonging to Adani's Carmichael coal mines in Australia, concluding a multi-year legal dispute between the company and one of its most persistent opponents.

Under the orders, Ben Pennings must cease all attempts to obtain confidential business information from Bravus employees, contractors or prospective contractors, and is barred from encouraging others to disclose such information, according to a statement issued by Bravus Mining and Resources.

Bravus, part of the Adani Group, agreed not to pursue its legal costs.

The firm operates the Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin. It produces about 10 million tonnes of coal each year for the export market.

The permanent orders prohibit Pennings from seeking or promoting the disclosure of confidential information, including through "direct action" campaigns aimed at eliciting insider leaks. They do not restrict his ability to engage in lawful protest or advocacy.

Bravus had lodged a civil claim against Pennings, the national spokesperson for the group Galilee Blockade, alleging he sought to disrupt the operations of the Carmichael coalmine, its suppliers and contractors.

Its chief operating officer, Mick Crowe, welcomed the outcome, saying the company's objective had always been to stop conduct it characterised as harassment and intimidation.

"We started this legal action in the Supreme Court to stop Mr Pennings from harassing and intimidating our employees and contractors," he said. "This damages claim was never about money. All we wanted was for Mr Pennings to stop trying to get our confidential information and using it to harass and intimidate our contractors and suppliers to pressure them to stop working with us."

According to evidence filed in court, Pennings' campaigns - including blockades, office incursions and targeted pressure on suppliers - contributed to several major businesses cutting ties with Bravus, while others were forced to invest in additional security.

Pennings himself was previously arrested during a protest at Pinkenba aimed at disrupting work on the Carmichael mine and rail project.

"The settlement comes after Mr Pennings failed in his bid to have the Supreme Court exempt him from submitting evidence in the lead up to a trial for fear he would incriminate himself," the statement said.

Pennings, a former Greens campaigner and Brisbane mayoral candidate, has been a central figure in the Galilee Blockade, the Stop Adani movement, and anti-gas group Generation Alpha. He and his supporters had long argued that Bravus' case represented an attack on activism.

Bravus maintained its action related to specific unlawful conduct, not political expression, and advanced claims including inducing breach of contract, the tort of intimidation, and conspiracy by unlawful means to prevent further alleged misconduct.

Bravus said both the Carmichael mine and the Carmichael Rail Network have been operating for more than four years and employ thousands of Queenslanders, noting that Pennings' campaigns caused significant disruption during the construction and commissioning phases.

The ruling closes one of Australia's most protracted legal battles involving environmental activism and a major resources project.

The case highlights the challenges faced by Indian companies operating abroad - especially in sectors where activism is strong.

Bravus' Carmichael mine and rail network represent two of the largest Indian investments in Australia. It has asserted that its projects follow the most stringent environmental norms in the country.

The company has repeatedly highlighted that its projects have been targeted for years, whereas Australia continues to export large volumes of coal to multiple international markets - a reminder that public campaigns often concentrate on specific new projects rather than on broader export patterns. China remains the largest buyer of coal from Australia, accounting for nearly half the coal exports, followed by Japan and Korea.

Bravus considers the court outcome a key step in protecting its workers, contractors and lawful operations in Australia. The company maintains that activism remains welcome - provided it does not cross into unlawful disruption, intimidation or the misuse of confidential information.

