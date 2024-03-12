Byju's Shuts All Offices Except HQ, Asks 14,000 Employees To WFH: Report

Byju's has asked about its14,000 employees to work from home (File)

Edtech firm Byju's has asked its14,000 employees to work from home as it vacated all its offices except the headquarters in Bengaluru amid the ongoing crisis.

Sources told NDTV Profit that except for IBC Knowledge Park in Bengaluru - where over 1,000 employees work - all other office premises across the country have been vacated by the edtech giant.

The process has been going on for the past few months as the company did not renew several of its contracts for offices across cities as a way to cut costs, the NDTV Profit reported.

However, around 300 of Byju's tuition centres, which are physical spaces where students of classes 6-10 study, will continue functioning, the report said.

Byju's has been struggling with cash-flow problems and is embroiled in a dispute with creditors over a $1.2 billion loan. Once valued at more than $20 billion, Byju's has seen its valuation crash by an estimated 90 percent over the past year.

The move was rejected by Byju's, which said the resolution was passed at a meeting attended only by a "small cohort of select shareholders". "Byju's firmly declares that the resolutions passed during the recently concluded extraordinary general meeting... are invalid and ineffective," the company said in a statement.

Byju Raveendran has lost the support of key investors after a series of crises, including the resignation of auditor Deloitte over corporate governance issues and the legal fight with the US lenders. Mr Raveendran last month had written to the staff, saying that the firm was unable to process the February salaries as its funding remained blocked by the investors.