In Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech, A Big "Makhana" Gift For Bihar

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled the Union Budget 2025-26, which included a series of targeted initiatives for Bihar, ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Chief among them was the establishment of a Makhana Board to boost the production, processing, and marketing of foxnuts - a key agricultural product of the state.

Makhana, also known as foxnuts, has long been a staple crop in Bihar, particularly in the Mithilanchal region. The product already benefits from the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme and receiving a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The board is expected to provide technical support, improve market linkages, and ensure better returns for farmers.

In her budget speech, Ms Sitharaman said that the government is focusing on four key groups - the poor (Garib), youth, farmers (Annadata), and women (Nari).

"Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. The world has recognised India's resilience and potential. The next five years present a unique opportunity to realize 'Sabka Vikas' by ensuring balanced growth across all regions," she said.

Beyond the Makhana Board, Bihar featured prominently in the budget with several key announcements like the Western Kosi Canal Project, expansion plans for IIT Patna, greenfield airports, and the establishment of a National Institute of Food Technology.

