Budget 2024: Defence Ministry Gets Highest Allocation, Agriculture Lowest

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented her sixth Union Budget in a row, equalling the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. The Interim Budget indicated the government's focus on women, youth and farmers in an election year while there was no change in taxes.

In her Budget speech, Ms Sitharaman announced that the capital expenditure outlay for the next fiscal year has been increased by 11.1% to ₹11,11,111 crore, representing around 3.4% of the GDP.

Citing the tripling of capital expenditures over the past four years, the Finance Minister stated that this will have a significant multiplier impact on employment generation and economic growth.



She said that the number of airports in the country has doubled to 149, while Indian carriers have placed orders for more than 1,000 new aircraft. Moreover, a new scheme will be launched for strengthening deep-tech technologies for defence purposes and expediting "atmanirbharta", she added.

In terms of allocations, the Ministry of Defence received the highest amount at ₹6.2 lakh crore followed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at ₹2.78 lakh crore. On the other hand, the Agriculture Ministry got the lowest amount at ₹1.27 lakh crore.

Here's a list of allocations for different ministries:

Ministry of Defence: ₹6.2 lakh crore

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: ₹2.78 lakh crore

Ministry of Railways: ₹2.55 lakh crore

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: ₹2.13 lakh crore

Ministry of Home Affairs: ₹2.03 lakh crore

Ministry of Rural Development: ₹1.77 lakh crore

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: ₹1.68 lakh crore

Ministry of Communications: ₹1.37 lakh crore

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare: ₹1.27 lakh crore

Allocations for major flagship schemes:

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS): ₹86,000 crore (₹60,000 crore last year)

Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY): ₹7,500 crore (₹7,200 crore last year)

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme: ₹6,200 crore (₹4,645 last year)

Modified Programme for Development of semi-conductors and display manufacturing ecosystem: ₹6,903 crore (₹3,000 crore last year)

Solar Power (Grid): ₹8,500 crore (₹4,970 crore last year)

National Green Hydrogen Mission: ₹600 crore (₹297 crore last year)

The Interim Budget allocated ₹80,671 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), which provides 'pucca' houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries, including slum dwellers. In the Union Budget 2023-24, the Centre had allocated ₹79,590 crore for the scheme, which was later revised to ₹54,103 crore.