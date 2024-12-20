Adani Group Plans Rs 20,000 Crore Investment To Set Up Power Plant In Bihar: Pranav Adani

Adani Group is the largest private investor in Bihar, said Pranav Adani.

The Adani Group plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore to set up a thermal power plant in Bihar, said Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani on Friday. Sharing the conglomerate's investment roadmap at Bihar Business Connect in Patna, he said the power plant will open up thousands of new job opportunities in the state.

"We are also exploring investments in Bihar's energy sector. Our plan is to invest around Rs 23,000 crore to set up an ultra-super critical thermal power plant. We expect such a massive project to open up at least 12,000 job vacancies in the pre-commissioning phase and also lead to 1,500 skilled jobs during the operational stage," said Mr Adani.

Asserting that Adani Group is the largest private investor in Bihar, the senior executive said they have already invested over Rs 8,500 crore in logistics, gas distribution, and agri-logistics sectors in the state, and created 2,500 employment opportunities.

The conglomerate will invest an additional Rs 2,300 crore in these sectors, which will increase its warehouse and handling capacity, and also generate an additional 25,000 local jobs, he added.

"We are also working closely with the government to potentially invest another Rs 1,000 crore in developing strategic infrastructure in Bihar, like Gati Shakti railway terminals, ICDs (inland container depots), and the industrial warehousing parts," said Mr Adani.

Adani Group has also invested Rs 2,100 crore to install over 28 lakh smart metres to automate power consumption monitoring in five cities in Bihar, which will generate around 4,000 local jobs in this technology segment, he added.

Mr Adani also praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that his vision for Bihar has become a model of beneficial growth for the rest of the nation. Adani Group is greatly encouraged by his vision, he said, adding that the Chief Minister's relentless focus on improving the business landscape is paving the way for an investment boom.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)