72% Employers Intend To Hire Freshers In 2024: Report

India's unemployment rate has declined to 3.1 per cent.

A new report reveals that 72 per cent of employers across India intend to hire freshers in the latter half of 2024. This upward trend in hiring intent is based on a comprehensive survey of over 603 companies nationwide, reflecting a 4 per cent increase from the previous half-year and a notable 7 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2023, a report by TeamLease EdTech said.

"The increase in hiring intent for freshers is an encouraging sign. It reflects growing confidence among employers and presents valuable opportunities for fresh talent entering the workforce," Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech, said.

India's unemployment rate has declined to 3.1 per cent as per the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) data, though challenges persist for graduates and freshers seeking employment.

The report says that industries such as e-commerce, tech startups, engineering, infrastructure, and retail are leading the charge in fresher hiring. Bengaluru tops the list, with 74 per cent of employers indicating plans to bring on new graduates, followed by Mumbai at 60 per cent and Chennai at 54 per cent.

In terms of specific roles, the demand for Full Stack Developers, SEO Executives, Digital Sales Associates, and UI/UX Designers remains high. According to the report, employers are increasingly seeking candidates with specialized skills in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and search engine optimization.

"The need of the hour is to constantly learn, not just for freshers but also for managers and employees as workplaces undergo transformation," Mr Rooj said.

To address the skills gap, 70 per cent of employers surveyed recommended enhancing academic curricula with experiential learning, while 62 per cent advocated for stronger partnerships between industry and academia.