The Tata Curvv will go up against the Citroen Basalt in the Indian market

The Tata Curvv coupe SUV is all set to launched today in the country. It is the first coupe SUV from Tata Motors and will launched with a fully electric variant. Petrol and diesel variants will be launched at a later stage. Now, its main rival will be the Citroen Basalt which will be launched in India soon. Talking about the design, the Curvv gets a brand new design, with European touches that a coupe SUV usually gets. There's a sloping roofline that merges neatly into a flat boot that houses a sharp and slim connected tail lamp setup. The rear bumper too gets multiple creases to add flair to the Curvv's rear section. From the front, there's a strong resemblance to the Tata Nexon, with a bold grille, slim connected LED DRLs and projector headlights that are housed down below in the bumper.

The Tata Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,560 mm, and it could have a boot space of roughly 422 litres. The equipment list on the Curvv will include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch display for the instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, powered tailgate and more.

There will be two battery pack options, like other Tata EVs have. Full details about the battery and motor are yet to be revealed but there's likely to be a 50kW SUV that will offer a claimed range of 450-500 km on a full charge.