Tata Curvv EV Production-Spec Interior Revealed For The First Time

After officially revealing the exterior design of the Curvv and the Curvv EV, Tata Motors has now given us a glimpse of the latter's interior design. The Curvv EV will go on sale before the ICE version on August 7. But before you get interested, take a look at what's on offer inside the cabin of the latest Tata in town.

New Details

The Curvv EV will be India's first mass-market EV in a coupe SUV design. It is based on a new electric-only platform that also underpins the Punch EV, but the interiors bear a strong resemblance to those of the Nexon EV. The dashboard color and design layout, as well as the central console, look similar to those found in the Nexon EV. Further down, the gear selector and drive mode selector are also similar to those in the Nexon EV. The steering wheel is the four-spoke unit with a piano finish and illuminated Tata logo that we see on the current Harrier and Safari.

Expected Features

The visible features include a touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital driver display with graphics and UI similar to the Nexon EV. There is also a piano black panel for automatic climate control and ambient lighting visible in the teasers. The Curvv EV is expected to come with safety features such as six airbags as standard, a 360-degree parking camera, electronic stability control, and the possibility of Level 2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision avoidance assist.

Expected Price

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh. It will rival the likes of the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, and the upcoming eVX.