Tata Motors To Launch Charging Point Aggregator App, Along With Curvv EV On Aug 7

Tata Motors is betting big on electric vehicles. The company has confirmed to launch the electrified version of the Curvv coupe SUV in India on August 7. The upcoming Tata Curvv EV is planned to go on sale before its ICE iterations. To further bolster the utilisation of this opportunity, Tata Motors will be launching a charging point aggregator app that will bring in all the existing EV chargers on a single platform.

With this move, the company is aiming to help EV owners get rid of range anxiety. As of now, the country has over 13,000 charging points, spread across the nation. Thus, aggregating them all on a single platform will help EV owners plan their journey by keeping the range anxiety out of it.

Tata Motors Connected Car app will include:

1. Widest integration of charge points across India with 15+ CPOs

2. Real-time charger status availability

3. Seamless navigation to charger locations

4. Integration with Tata EV data to enable trip planning based on vehicle range and charger usage data

5. Ratings of charge points from fellow Tata.ev owner

Talking of the Tata Curvv EV, it is expected to be priced from Rs 18 lakh onwards and might go up to Rs 23 lakh, ex-showroom. Moreover, the Curvv will soon go on sale with an ICE powertrain as well. The SUV will be positioned between the Nexon and Harrier. It will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and its upcoming EV avatar.