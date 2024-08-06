Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV Launching Tomorrow: Here's All We Know About It So Far

Tata Motors has just posted a solid figure on the sales tally and has announced a demerger of its passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses. The company is now all set and prepared to launch the country's first-ever mass-market coupe SUV in the country. It is called the Tata Curvv and will first go on sale with an electric powertrain. At a later stage, the company will introduce ICE models in the market. The Curvv EV will be launched in the country tomorrow i.e. August 7. It will rival the Citroen Basalt, which will also hit the market soon. We know, you might be wondering, what will the Tata Curvv EV offer to buyers. This read packs in the answer.

Tata Curvv EV: Design & Dimension

With the Curvv, Tata Motors has decided on a new design approach. The Curvv's design is centred around the desirability factor of coupe SUVs. It puts to use a sloping roofline that merges neatly into a stubby boot that houses a sharply designed yet super-slim connected tail lamp setup. The bumper too houses multiple creases to add visual drama to the Curvv's tail.

The front facet of the Tata Curvv has a close resemblance to the Nexon. The sculpted bonnet adds to the presence, while a lightbar serves as LED DRLs. The headlamp assembly is neatly clustered on the lower portion of the face. Lending a sharp chin to the Curvv is a prominent scuff plate. As for dimensions, the Curvv measures 4,308mm in length, 1,810mm in width and 1,630mm in height. The wheelbase is 2,560 mm, and it could have a boot space of roughly 422 litres. In comparison, it is nearly 20 mm wider than the Hyundai Creta, but 22 mm shorter in length.

Tata Curvv EV: Interior & Features

Tata Motors has been tight-lipped about Curvv's feature list but has showcased a few exciting ones through the teaser clips and images. The equipment list on the Curvv will include a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, a 10.25-inch display for the instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, powered tailgate and more.

Other features that are generally seen on mid-size SUVs, like push-button for start-stop function, keyless entry, steering-mounted audio & cruise control buttons, and automatic climate control will be offered on the Curvv. The dashboard layout of the Curvv is borrowed from Nexon, which shouts out loud about Tata's half-hearted efforts for the interior.

Tata Curvv EV: Specifications & Range

The Curvv EV will get two battery pack options, like other Tata EVs. Moreover, the electric coupe SUV is expected to come with a 50kW SUV that will aid the Curvv EV with a claimed range of roughly 450-500 km on a full charge. The company will also launch its ICE variants but at a later stage. They will be offered with both turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel engine options.

Tata Curvv EV: Price & Rivals

The Curvv EV is expected to have a starting price of roughly Rs 18 lakh, ex-showroom. It could top out at around Rs 24 lakh, ex-showroom. Talking of rivals, the Tata Curvv EV will lock horns with the likes of the MG ZS EV, BYD Atto 3, and the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV.