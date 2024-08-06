Mahindra Thar Roxx's Feature-Loaded Interiors Teased Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra has teased the Thar Roxx yet again ahead of its official unveil on August 15, Independence Day. This teaser gives a glimpse into a lot of features and the interior layout of the upcoming SUV. Most of the features are similar to the other SUVs in the Mahindra stable but are a first for the Thar. With these new features, the Thar Roxx will become the first SUV in its segment to be loaded with this level of equipment. Take a look.

The Thar Roxx will sport a dual-tone cabin theme and soft touch material with contrast stitching on the dashboard. The seats will be made of leatherette in light colours. They have also showcased a panoramic sunroof, two big screens for infotainment and driver display which seem to have been borrowed from the Scorpio N.

However, the teaser suggests that the Thar Roxx might not get dual-zone climate control as believed earlier. A new addition, though, is the Harman Kardon audio system. In terms of safety, it will have 6 airbags, TPMS, electronic stability control and 360-degree camera. There is a likelihood of ADAS features on offer too.

Powering the Mahindra Thar Roxx is likely to be the same engine as the Thar 3-door, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel unit but in different states of tune. There is also the likelihood of a 1.5-litre diesel engine that we see under the hood of the Thar rear-wheel drive.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to sport a starting price tag of Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the likes of Force Gurkha 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.