Blog: When An Exploited River Rises To Reclaim Its Space

Delhi is facing a flood fury, but is it because of the Yamuna river? It seems like yet another flood in the national capital, while the truth is it was a disaster waiting to happen. It could be the catastrophic outcome of the exploitation of the Yamuna river over the years. Now, Yamuna water is breaking its embankment and flowing on the streets and entering homes. This is how a dying river behaves.

Why Is Delhi's Lifeline Upset?

Rivers are the lifeline of cities situated next to them, but Delhi has been strangling the Yamuna. The river has been exploited for centuries. As a result, the river is fighting back to save itself. Today, while I was going to my office in Delhi from Noida, thousands of families were stranded on the roadside. It appeared that the river just could not take their burden and threw them out. However, people living illegally on the banks of the Yamuna are only a small indication of a bigger disaster.

Ailing River Needs Cure

The river can't handle the burden of dirt and filth. The river needs to be cleaned. It seems like blood has been extracted from the arteries of a historical river. A mythical river has been converted into a drain. Just like Kalidas, Delhi has cut the branch on which it is sitting.

While big promises were made for the Yamuna, a large part of the river today only appears to be nothing more than a dirty drain. Drain water from across Delhi is dumped into Yamuna. It gets filled with silt. Just look at the river in the summer - it is full of silt to the surface.

So, when the river is actually filled with rainwater due to excess rainfall, where does it flow?

Human Greed Behind Ailing Yamuna

When there's no place for the river's water, it overflows. But, then there too, the house of human greed has been built. In the 17th century, the Red Fort was built by encroaching upon the banks of the Yamuna and the British established Civil Lines. In independent India, Yamuna's territory was violated from Noida to the Okhla barrage. On one hand, we kept pretending to be taking steps to save Yamuna, on the other, we built Yamuna Bank Metro Station, Akshardham and Commonwealth Village. Illegal constructions on the banks of the Yamuna mocks the schemes being run in the name of the river and we turn a blind eye.

The natural floodplain area of the river, which was once 5-10 km, has been reduced to a few hundred metres and in some places even a few metres. Then people say there is flood on the banks of the Yamuna.

In reality, it was the area of Yamuna, the place where the river could expand when needed.

During heavy rain, Yamuna gets strength from her home, the Himalayas; her mother Yamunotri gives her energy, and then she wakes up and wants to claim her territory.

Why Is It Called Flood?

There is an end to oppression. If people continue to torture the Yamuna, she will revolt. When the people of Delhi feel the pain that Yamuna feels, only then there will be a cure.

Santosh Kumar has been a journalist for 25 years. He has worked in digital, TV and print, and has been writing on various subjects including politics.

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.